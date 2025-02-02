Beyoncé is taking her Cowboy Carter album on tour in 2025.

She shared the news on social media on Saturday (Feb. 1), but her announcement was missing some key details, like concert dates and any opening act information. She also hasn't yet indicated whether the tour will be domestic or international, nor did she provide any info on when tickets will be available.

Beyoncé's tour reveal spanned across two different Instagram posts. The first was a short video of a large neon sign that blinked on and off, reading "Cowboy Carter Tour." "BREAK THEM COWBOY BOOTS IN RIGHT NOW!!!" the singer wrote in the caption of that post.

Next came a close-up shot of the singer's face. Beyoncé's rocking bleached braids and eyebrows and a red lip in this image. "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025," she writes in the caption.

Beyoncé's tour news is presumably the big announcement she originally planned to make on Jan. 14; she's been teasing that something big is coming ever since her Christmas Day halftime show at the Ravens vs. Texans game in Houston, Texas.

However, Beyoncé postponed the date for her big news due to the devastating wildfires that ripped across southern California in January.

Now, her tour announcement comes right on time for the 2025 Grammy Awards: An event where she's the most-nominated artist at the show. All of those nods are for her country album or songs on the project. Cowboy Carter is in the running for the all-genre Album of the Year category and Best Country Album. The project's lead single, "Texas Hold 'Em," is nominated in the all-genre categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Beyoncé's 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour will mark her first tour since 2023.

The singer's country album came out back in March.