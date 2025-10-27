Sadie Robertson Huff says the social media backlash she received after posting a video doing the viral line-dancing trend to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" has made her think more closely about how social media handles cancel culture.

Specifically, she says it was "disappointing" how much of the criticism came from her fellow Christians.

Huff spoke to Fox News Digital about the incident this week. She said that even though she deleted the video, she doesn't want to stop talking about just yet—there are some bigger lessons to learn from her experience.

"Because I think a lot of times on social media, especially with cancel culture, you just hide or delete the video and say, 'Sorry, didn't mean to do that,'" she said.

"But I actually just wanted to open it up to a bigger conversation," Huff explained.

Sadie Robertson Huff Calls on Christians to Handle Cancel Culture Differently

The Duck Dynasty star, who frequently shares her Christian faith in speaking engagements and on social media, says the blowback from the Christian community hit her especially hard.

"I felt like it just, instead of being unifying, we just added so much division and hate," she reflected, positing that instead of reacting with negativity and blame, Christians should hold each other accountable while also extending grace.

"Hey friends, like, if we're the church, and we're in the body of Christ, we have to have each other's back. Yes, there's a place to speak into someone's life. Yes, we hold each other accountable. But also, believe the best in someone," Huff continued.

She cited 1 Corinthians 13, and pointed out, "Sometimes on social media, you see people almost rejoice when someone else does the wrong thing or falls down. It's like, 'No, actually, help a brother. Pick him back up.'"

Why Did Sadie Robertson Huff's "Texas Hold 'Em" Video Receive Backlash?

In the since-deleted video, Huff and three family members dance to Beyoncé's hit song in an outdoor area outside a home.

The other women in the video include Huff's sister Bella as well as her sisters-in-law Mary Kate and Abby.

As the video went viral, many viewers objected to Huff choosing to dance to a song by a secular artist. Some youth pastors even shared videos asking their students not to follow her anymore.

Huff commented on the situation in September 2025, expressing her sadness at receiving so much criticism from a community she thinks of as a "safe space."

READ MORE: The Country Song That Almost Got Sadie Robertson Huff Canceled

"What made me sad and was so eye-opening is I was like, 'Man, I didn't even really feel like I did something wrong and this is the response,'" Huff reflected during a conversation on the Mature Me podcast.

"What if I actually did mess up? God forbid I be human," she continued.

Who Is Sadie Robertson Huff?

Huff is the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson. The Robertson family was made famous for their popular reality television show Duck Dynasty which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. The show was revived in 2025 as Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

The reality star is now a prominent social media influencer, podcast host and founder of Live Original ministries. She is married to Christian Huff and the couple have three children: Honey, Haven and Kit.