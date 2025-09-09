Sadie Robertson Huff has lived her entire life in the public eye and while that has afforded her some opportunities, it has also put her underneath a magnifying glass. The Duck Dynasty star says some of that scrutiny has come from fellow Christians.

Chatting with Rich Wilkerson Jr. on the Mature Me podcast, Robertson Huff says she was almost canceled because of one country song.

What Did Sadie Robertson Do to Almost Get Canceled?

It happened after she and her sister shared a video jumping on a viral line-dancing trend in 2024 using Beyonce's song "Texas Hold 'Em."

"I'm talking within hours, it was going viral," she tells the host.

Robertson Huff scanned the comments on the video and found that several people were calling her out for dancing to a secular song from a secular artist. As a self-proclaimed Christian with her own ministry of preaching the Gospel, many expressed their disappointment in the video.

And then it became a cancel culture wildfire.

Sadie Robertson Huff Burned at the Social Media Stake

Being judged online is something Robertson Huff has faced ever since the first era of Duck Dynasty aired, but seeing members of the collective church turn on her was heartbreaking.

"Youth pastors start posting videos telling their students that they need to unfollow me," she explains. "That I, you know, such a bad example. How could I be on the stage and then listen to music like this?"

"What made me sad and was so eye opening is I was like, 'Man, I didn't even really feel like I did something wrong and this is the response,'" she shares. "What if I actually did mess up? God forbid I be a human."

Sadie Robertson's Vision for the Church

In a world where people will turn on you in an instant, Robertson Huff said the church is the one place we should go to find love.

"The body is supposed to have your back," she points out. "We're supposed to be able to confess our sins and be healed. This is supposed to be a safe place, a family where you go, hey, I've been struggling with this and you're not met with criticism and judgement. You're actually met with love."

"Here I am doing this thing that I didn't even know was wrong and all of a sudden it's like, whoa cancel culture," Robertson Huff explains. "It's not cancel culture from the world, it's cancel culture in the church."

The Whoa That's Good podcast host also shares how damaging this online behavior is if the church wants to reach those outside of the faith. Several comments on the video were people claiming this kind of backlash from Christians is exactly why they don't go to church.

"This is really pulling people away from Jesus," she adds. "Not what I did, the little line dance, but the reaction to it."

Who Is Sadie Robertson?

Robertson Huff is the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson. The Robertson family was made famous for their popular reality television show Duck Dynasty which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. The show was revived in 2025 as Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

The reality star is now a prominent social media influencer, podcast host and founder of Live Original ministries. She is married to Christian Huff and the couple have three children: Honey, Haven and Kit.