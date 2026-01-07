Duck Dynasty's Jep and Jessica Robertson have a new television series coming to Great American Pure Flix.

Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou will follow the couple and their family as they develop their Comanche Moon Ranch property, just outside of the DFW Metroplex.

Over the past few years, the Robertsons have dabbled in vacation rental properties, and the new series will take viewers inside that process.

Per the Great American Family press release, the couple hopes to highlight how they are laying down roots for the next generation.

“We chose to partner with Great American Media because their values so closely mirror our own,” the couple shares. “Faith and family are central to our lives, and we are excited to share this new chapter with viewers. We hope our journey will inspire others to pursue their dreams with a sense of purpose and wholehearted faith, both in their own lives and within their communities.”

The show’s press release not only details how Jep and Jess will take viewers through the building process, but also highlights their personal journeys as parents and grandparents along the way.

Who are Jep and Jessica Robertson?

Jep Robertson is best known for appearing on Duck Dynasty and is the son of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson. His wife, Jessica Robertson, also appeared on the series and is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur with a strong focus on faith and family.

Together, Jep and Jessica share five children: Lily (whom they adopted from the Philippines), Merritt, Priscilla, River and Jules.

Where can views watch?

The show will first air on Great American Pure Flix in early 2026, before later airing on Great American Family and GFam+. A firm premiere date has not yet been announced.

