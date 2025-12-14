Duck Dynasty's Al Robertson shared an update on his mom and the show's matriarch, Kay Robertson. It should come as a huge relief to fans who've been praying for her health.

"She's doing amazing," Al said on an episode of the family's Unashamed podcast this week. "She seems to have turned a corner and is doing really good."

Miss Kay, who is 77 years old, has dealt with her fair share of health challenges in the past years, especially since the death of her husband, Phil Robertson.

The family has kept fans posted on how she's doing, and some of those updates have been difficult.

How is Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson Doing Now?

In their latest update on their mom, Al and Jase Robertson say that Kay was able to attend the family's Thanksgiving celebration "in full regalia."

"She was excited, happy," Al recounted.

Miss Kay is also getting ready to make a big, positive change in her living situation. The Robertsons say that she's preparing to move into her own space. That comes after months of living with help, first at a care facility following a fall and surgery in early 2025, and then with her family members.

"We're super excited about that," Al continues. "And thank you for the prayers."

What Happened to Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson?

Kay Robertson suffered a serious fall in early 2025, and she had to have major surgery. She sustained a cut to her leg, resulting in a near-fatal infection.

As Kay recovered, she continued to have mobility issues stemming from a broken foot.

After Phil died in May 2025, Kay also struggled with depression as she mourned the loss of her husband. They'd been together for 60 years at the time of his death.

Is Duck Dynasty Star Kay Robertson Dying?

Miss Kay has been the subject of plenty of Internet rumors and AI-generated photos that paint a dire portrait of the Duck Dynasty star in the final moments of her life.

But those stories aren't true, the Robertsons insist.

"Contrary to Internet reports that have her on her deathbed on a regular occasion and Jason and Willie hugged in tearful embraces," Al joked.

Miss Kay herself cleared up those rumors back in July, making an appearance on the Duck Call Room podcast to quip, "I'm tired of being dead."