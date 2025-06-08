After the death of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson, his wife Kay's already fragile health is struggling.

Kay missed a premiere party for the Duck Dynasty TV reboot last week, and her son Willie Robertson told USA Today that the matriarch affectionately known as "Miss Kay" is facing both physical and mental setbacks.

"Kay is not in the best of health," he said. "We're trying to help her out as much as we can."

She is not expected to be a regular fixture on the Duck Dynasty episode, though she does appear in one early episode of the season. Phil does not appear in the series at all, except in flashbacks.

"Mom was on the show at the beginning so we have some sweet moments with her," Willie commented.

Kay, who is 77 years old, has had her fair share of health in recent months. In April, the family told fans that she had recently had a hospital stay where "we were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it," according to the couple's son Jase.

He explained that Kay had fallen and sustained a cut to her leg. A resulting infection left her life hanging in the balance, but she ultimately recovered.

Since losing her husband Phil in late May, Kay has also been grieving. "Some of it is she is just depressed," Willie went on to say in his interview with USA Today. "She lost her partner of 60 years."

Read More: How is Phil Robertson's Wife Doing After His Death?

The Duck Dynasty family has kept fans posted on Miss Kay's well-being since Phil died. They spoke about her just days after losing him, in an episode of their Duck Call Room podcast, a show helmed by Si Robertson, Duck Commander's Justin Martin and more.

Jay Stone -- who is married to Phil and Kay's granddaughter Anna -- was a guest on that podcast, and he said Kay has been staying with him and his wife.

It sounds like a permanent living situation, and one that's good for Kay's spirits as she mourns the loss of her husband.

"She's doing good," Stone said. "She's surrounded by her family. There's people in and out constantly. So she's doing well and she's eating well."