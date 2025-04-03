‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Has a ‘Blunt’ Update on Phil Robertson: ‘It’s Not Good’

In a new episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast, the crew behind Duck Dynasty had a tough update to share on patriarch Phil Robertson's declining health.

"Tell you the truth, it hasn't been good," says Jase Robertson, who is one of Phil and his wife Kay's children and starred on the Duck Dynasty reality series.

Phil and Kay Robertson have suffered an array of health setbacks in recent years, including Phil's battles with Alzheimer's disease, a blood disorder and fractured vertebrae in his back.

Now, Jase says that when fans and friends ask how Phil is doing, he doesn't sugarcoat it.

"I'm just giving the blunt truth. I'll say, 'Not good,'" he continues. "... We're making them comfortable and we're doing the best we can. So I think that's just what you do."

But there is one bright spot in Jase's otherwise pretty grim update: His mother Kay is on the upswing after an especially scary recent hospital stay, when the family feared that she might die.

"For my mom, it's been a lot better this past week, because she was really not doing good," Jase says. "She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier...she's still in the hospital, but [now it's] more rehab, physically, and trying to get her to eat."

"We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it," he continues. "That's what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there. So it was difficult."

Read More: Kay Robertson Underwent Surgery After 'Severe' Fall

The Duck Dynasty crew shared more about Kay's difficult fall, and the health issues that ensued, back in February.

"The people that around them 24/7, 'cause obviously we can't be around them at all times, sent me a very graphic picture when she cut her leg," Jase said at the time. "It was a horror show, it was severe. I was fixing to get up onstage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, oh man. I was like, 'Get her to the hospital. I gotta speak.'"