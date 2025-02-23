‘Duck Dynasty': Kay Robertson Underwent Surgery After ‘Severe’ Fall

The Duck Dynasty family are continuing to work together to support Phil and Kay Robertson amid their declining health.

Willie, Jase and Si Robertson provided a detailed update on a new episode of their Duck Call podcast. They explained that as Phil continues to battle Alzheimer's, a blood disorder and a back fracture, his wife Kay has suffered another fall and undergone surgery.

"Kay had another fall, which, she falls a lot. And it was a substantial injury," says Jase, who is one of the couple's sons. He and his brother Willie are currently leading their parents' care, along with many other family members and professionals.

He adds that his mother is doing "pretty well" considering the extent of her injuries, but that her latest fall caused significant damage.

"The people that around them 24/7, 'cause obviously we can't be around them at all times, sent me a very graphic picture when she cut her leg," Jase goes on to say. "It was a horror show, it was severe. I was fixing to get up onstage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, oh man. I was like, 'Get her to the hospital. I gotta speak.'"

Last December, Jase Robertson shared that the family believed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

He also alluded to a blood disease that Phil's other son Willie now says is the source for even greater worry.

Earlier this month, the family revealed that Phil had suffered more fractured vertebrae in his back. The latest news brings the total number of fractured vertebrae to at least eight.

During the podcast episode, both Willie and Jase spoke about the challenges of caring for their aging parents. "Mentally, neither one of them are where they once were," Willie admitted.

He also shared that Kay is using a walker to move around, and had a "pretty rough" surgery after her fall. She's also continuing to have mobility issues stemming from a broken foot.

In addition to the updates shared on the podcast, Jase's wife Missy reflected on the experience of being a caretaker on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her son Reed on a couch with his own small children, watching Phil on an episode of Duck Dynasty.

"This image perfectly encapsulates the longing I feel for my grandchildren to know who our parents are and were in the peaks of their lives," she writes, noting that her grandkids "will not know [Phil] like the rest of us do."

"This has been a tough week," she admits. "Especially for the caretaker and decision-makers in our family. When I received this picture this morning, I couldn't believe how perfect the timing was. What a gift!"

The Robertson family continues to rely on their strong faith during this period of health challenges. Along with Willie and Jase's contributions to the podcast, Si Robertson -- Phil's brother -- reflected on the experience of getting older, and said that the ups and downs of age are unavoidable.

He also mentioned contemplating his own mortality.

“I know I am gonna die one day…death is nothing but a transfer of where I’m gone be living," he noted, referring to his faith and the afterlife he believes awaits him after death.

"Change of address, boys," he jokes.

Meanwhile, the Duck Dynasty legacy is set to continue with an official reboot of the hit reality show. Duck Dynasty, which originally aired from 2012 to 2017, followed the Robertson family's journey running their successful duck call business, Duck Commander.

Now, after an eight-year hiatus, the family is returning to television with Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The new series will highlight how the family has grown, with new marriages, children, and life experiences shaping their story.

The reboot is set to premiere on A&E this summer, and the family hopes it will once again bring families together, just as it did in its original run.