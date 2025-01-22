The hit reality television show Duck Dynasty is officially coming back to televisions across America.

Originally airing from 2012 to 2017, the show followed the lives of the Robertson family, who became successful from their family-operated business, Duck Commander.

A new, rebooted series is called Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and although it will be following the same Robertson family, that family has grown and lived a lot of life in the eight year gap since it ended.

There have been marriages, babies, health diagnoses and so much more. Recently, Jase Robertson revealed that patriarch Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is "really struggling."

Sadie Robertson shared the news with fans on social media, writing:

“It’s wild to think how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same. New kids, new spouses, new businesses, new fun… ALL the generations and no end to the adventures (and yes, probably some misadventures too)!"

In a video announcing the show's revival, Willie Robertson, his children and their spouses are all decked out in camo. As the camera pans to each Robertson, he or she is taking a big stretch.

It’s meant to be playful, leaning on the fact that it's been a minute since they have been on television, so they're stretching it out to get ready.

Duck Dynasty aired 131 episodes between 2012 and 2017, with two seasons every year.

Phil, Jase, Korie, Jep, Missy, Uncle Si Robertson and their kids were all regulars, or made recurring appearances.

The full cast is still alive and active, with several involved with other programs or podcasts.

The family is excited to be back, but want fans to know their heart behind stepping back into the spotlight.

“Our hope is for you to watch again together as a family and pray our show brings families back around the dinner table giving thanks to God and loving one another," Sadie Robertson expresses. “Our prayer as a family is and always has been that we are bright lights for His Glory. We’re SO glad to be back! Stay Tuned!"

Willie Robertson first teased the new show back in December of 2024, during a sit-down on The Tucker Carlson Show.

"It's kind of like the next generation of Duck Dynasty ... the cast has grown up," he said at the time.

The new series is set to air on A&E come summer of this year.

