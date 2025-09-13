Former Reba star JoAnna Garcia Swisher is one of the leading lights of Sweet Magnolias, but the show almost went in a very different direction from the start.

Who Was Originally Cast in Sweet Magnolias?

Netflix first announced Sweet Magnolias in September of 2018.

Based on a beloved series of books by Sherryl Woods, the show originally announced Monica Potter in the starring role of Maddie Townsend, with Brooke Elliott playing Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley playing Helen Decatur.

The story follows the trio of lifelong friends as they navigate relationships, families and careers in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

In August of 2019, a Netflix spokesman confirmed to the Wrap that Potter would no longer headline the show, and Swisher — who's best known to country fans for her role as Cheyenne on Reba from 2001-2007 — was stepping in to take over the role of Maddie.

The network did not clarify why Potter did not move forward in the role, but the chemistry between Swisher, Elliott and Headley has been electric over the course of Sweet Magnolias' first four seasons, helping to make the show into a major hit.

Will There Be a Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

There will.

Deadline reported that Netflix had renewed Sweet Magnolias for Season 5 on April 23, 2025.

The announcement did not clarify whether the fifth season might be the show's last.

What Will Happen in Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 will bring the biggest change to the show we've seen yet.

The three friends have been inseparable through all of their triumphs and tragedies across the seasons. However, in Season 5, Maddie accepts the job offer of her dreams.

That requires her to move to New York City, meaning the friends will be separated for the first time in their lives.

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” Sweet Magnolias showrunner and Executive Producer Sheryl J. Anderson tells Tudum.

“Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

When Will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias Start?

Netflix has not yet revealed the premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 5. The upcoming season will feature 10 episodes.

Will Any of the Other Stars of Reba Appear on Sweet Magnolias?

Swisher has said that she would love to have both Reba McEntire and Steve Howey appear on Sweet Magnolias, but only if it makes sense to the story.

