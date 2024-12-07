Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, according to a new report.

People reports that Robertson's son, Jase, revealed the grim news during an episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast on Friday (Dec. 6).

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said.

"And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

78-year-old Phil Robertson shot to fame as one of the mainstays of Duck Dynasty, which followed the adventures of the colorful Robertson family.

Jase Robertson says his father would like to return to work, though he didn't seem too convinced that it was possible.

"I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, ‘Tell me about it.’ So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation," he shared.

"We’ve got a team of doctors and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the test and they're all in agreement that there's no curing what he has. And so you know, what do you do? We’re trying to make him a little more comfortable."

'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, meaning it's been nearly a decade since Phil, Willie, Jase, Si and company have been on television regularly. So much life has happened since. The kids are all grown up and some even have children of their own.

Here is what the cast of Duck Dynasty has been up to since 2017, including pictures then and now. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids? Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes