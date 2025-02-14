Sadie Robertson is adding a new little duckling to the flock. Sadie Robertson Huff, of Duck Dynasty fame, is pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Christian Huff.

The couple, who have two daughters — Honey James (born May 2021) and Haven Belle (born May 2023) — are set to welcome another addition to their family.

The mama-to-be announced the happy news on social media:

In addition to her growing family, Robertson Huff is set to reprise her role in the upcoming series Duck Dynasty: The Revival. It's a new show that brings the original Dynasty series back from the dead and is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2025 on A&E.

The Revival will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson, their adult children — including Sadie — and grandchildren as they navigate life on their Louisiana family homestead. The series aims to capture the family's signature humor and values, bringing back beloved cast members like Miss Kay and Uncle Si, per the New York Post.

The Huff family recently built a new home in West Monroe, La. Their crib is a 5,163 sq. ft. mansion valued at approximately $828,314. This move aligns with the family's return to the area for the new series, according to The Sun.

Sadie Robertson Huff remains a central figure in the Duck Dynasty legacy. Another spinoff idea, perhaps? Duck Dynasty: Toddler Addition.