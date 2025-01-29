‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival': Where Is Phil Robertson?

There is a big ol' hole in the cast for the new Duck Dynasty reboot. Family patriarch Phil Robertson is not going to be a part of the revival this summer.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival includes Willie Robertson and his wife Korie, plus their family. That's a lot bigger in 2025 than it was in 2017, as many of their kids now have kids, too.

The original Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, Uncle Si Robertson and Duck Commander employees John Godwin and Justin Martin were all part of the main cast.

Phil Robertson became more of a reoccurring character after Season 5.

In teasing the new show, A&E promised John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca Robertson (Willie's kids). After that, it's not clear which family members are in and who might be done with television.

What's Wrong With Phil Robertson?

Phil Robertson has Alzheimer's, but that's not all. In December, his son Jase shared the probable diagnosis, but a week later, Willie admitted his father has chronic back problems, a blood disorder that may have led to mini-strokes and an enlarged spleen that is affecting his appetite.

His wife, Miss Kay (also believed to be a part of the reboot), is also suffering from mobility issues after a recent injury. It has left the family in a bad way.

"It's hard with the mental stuff," Willie Robertson told Fox News. "It's hard to determine exactly what these causes are, especially with early signs, it's hard to determine brain damage from stroke, or is that Alzheimer's?"

Will Phil Robertson Appear on the New Duck Dynasty Reboot?

A&E has not outright stated that Phil Robertson will remain off-camera for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, but the family's messaging has indicated that he's not well and not expected to get better soon.

Robertson, 78, hasn't appeared on his Unashamed Podcast in several months, although Jase did let fans know his father appreciated their well-wishes.

Sadly, he's not the only one with health issues: Uncle Si relies on oxygen after lung surgery brought on by COPD. He was also recently hospitalized after a hunting accident.

