‘Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson’s Health Is Deteriorating

Phil Robertson's son Willie Robertson says Alzheimer's isn't the only health battle his father is fighting at the moment.

It may not even be the most pressing.

On Dec. 6, Jase Robertson shared that the family believed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

He also alluded to a blood disease that Willie now says is the source for even greater worry.

The initial news came from the Unashamed podcast, which Phil hosts with family.

Related: Sadie Robertson Reacts to Phil's Diagnosis

Phil Robertson, 78, was one of the stars of Duck Dynasty during its eleven-season run from 2012-2017. Since then, he's remained active in media, with his podcast and a 2023 biography film called The Blind.

Willie Robertson provided Fox News with a detailed update of his father's health. The biggest problem is back pain that lingers after he fractured his back. It dominates every aspect of his life and is causing a tremendous amount of stress.

"We've seen many doctors and are just getting the best care we can and best things that we can and trying to figure out what's next," he says.

The blood disorder seems to be causing his body to produce too much blood, Willie explains. That is making his blood thicker which has led to suspected mini-strokes.

Additionally, Phil has an enlarged spleen pushing on his stomach. That has sapped his appetite.

"It's hard with the mental stuff," Willie tells the outlet. "It's hard to determine exactly what these causes are, especially with early signs, it's hard to determine brain damage from stroke or is that Alzheimer's?"

In addition to all this, Phil's wife Kay is battling mobility issues stemming from her broken foot. The couple is in a very bad way at the moment, but have occupied themself with hobbies and reading the Bible.

"In these times, that's where the faith component really steps up," Willie says. "This is what we're about, this is what he's living for and for the hope that there's something beyond. And so, and he's definitely a testament to that, even where he’s at in life right now."

As a result of all of this, Phil Robertson won't be on the Unashamed Podcast soon. He's taking a break from all professional obligations.

'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, meaning it's been nearly a decade since Phil, Willie, Jase, Si and company have been on television regularly. So much life has happened since. The kids are all grown up and some even have children of their own.

Here is what the cast of Duck Dynasty has been up to since 2017, including pictures then and now. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes