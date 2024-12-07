Sadie Robertson turned to social media after news broke of her grandfather Phil Robertson's Alzheimer's diagnosis, saying that while the news is tough, she's "grateful for the days we've had."

Robertson's son, Jase, broke the news of Phil's Alzheimer's during a podcast episode on Friday (Dec. 6).

Sadie Roberston turned to Instagram on Saturday (Dec. 7), writing, "Seeing all of the articles go out yesterday about my grandpa’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis has kept my tears flowing… something about it being public makes it even more real."

"I’ve been thinking today about our life being so public…. In moments like this, it can feel overwhelming for such bad news to be such public news," she states. "But you know what? I’m genuinely so thankful my family chose to make our life public because of how incredible it is that so many people know my grandpa!"

She goes on to praise his Christian faith and love for his family, adding that's she's especially proud that fans have gotten to see his "ministry."

"Sad for the days we are in, but grateful for the days we’ve had," she writes. "Keeping the memories alive, and I’m thankful we filmed a whole tv together of memories. I’ve never rewatched Duck Dynasty until now, and its really special in a whole new way to me."

Robertston ends by thanking fans for all of their prayers:

Jase Robertson says Phil Robertson also has a blood disease that is "causing all kinds of problems" and is "not doing well."

The Robertson family shot to fame on the iconic reality TV series Duck Dynasty, which ran on A&E from 2012-2017.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Willie Robertson — who is Phil's son and Sadie's father — revealed that there are plans for Duck Dynasty to return to A&E, with new episodes most likely focusing on the younger generation of Robertsons.

