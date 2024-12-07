Is ‘Duck Dynasty’ Returning? Willie Robertson Says ‘Yes!’

Duck Dynasty is returning, with a twist. Willie Robertson talked about the hard work of filming the show for five seasons and shared a new version is headed to production.

"It's kind of like the next generation of Duck Dynasty ... the cast has grown up," he told Tucker Carlson during a sitdown on The Tucker Carlson Show.

Sadie Robertson's dad stopped short of labeling this new show a "reboot." It may not even be called Duck Dynasty, but the people you want to see are involved, and A&E will once again air it.

Duck Dynasty aired 131 episodes between 2012 and 2017, with two seasons every year.

Phil, Jase, Korie, Jep, Missy, Uncle Si Robertson and their kids were all regulars, or made recurring appearances.

The full cast is still alive and active, with several involved with other programs or podcasts.

The show portrayed the Robertsons as they ran their family-owned Duck Commander business in Louisiana. Its popularity (up to nearly 12 million viewers for some episodes) led to family spinoffs (anyone remember Going Si-Ral?) and lately, podcasts.

Child stars like Sadie Robertson, John Luke Robertson and Mia Robertson are all grown up with careers (see below). While Robertson didn't dish many details to Carlson, he indicated the show would be a bit more about them.

Reasons for the show's end in 2017 were never explicitly stated, but most believed low ratings and a tiring work schedule were to blame. Robertson talked about the latter to Carlson, recalling six-day work weeks at first before popularity gained them leverage to trim down to four.

The most notable controversy around the show took place in 2014, when Phil Robertson labeled homosexual behavior as sinful. He was suspended but eventually returned.

Since 2017, the Robertsons have made plenty of news in ways familiar to the show's fans. For example, this year Uncle Si stole headlines with his red, white and blue roof.

Most recently, Jase Robertson revealed that Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is "really struggling."