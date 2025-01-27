‘Duck Dynasty': Uncle Si Rushed to ER After Hunting Accident

Duck Dynasty star Uncle Si Robertson was hospitalized recently after frightening hunting accident.

Friends and family admit they were scared to the point of saying prayers as Si was rushed to the emergency room.

It came after he fell getting out of a boat on a duck hunting trip. At first he declined treatment, but after returning home, his oxygen levels began to drop.

Uncle Si is the 76-year-old fan-favorite on Duck Dynasty, an A&E show that ran until 2017.

He's previously had lung surgery and health problems related to COPD and travels with a portable oxygen tank.

A reboot called Duck Dynasty: The Revival is scheduled for this summer.

What Happened to Uncle Si?

The Duck Call Room podcast's Justin Martin and Phillip McMillin told the story on the newest episode of the pod. Martin was there for the fall, and remembers an enjoyable hunt in conditions that were very suitable to someone of Si's age and health.

“When he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine,” Martin shares. However, Si wouldn't admit he was hurt — in fact, he tried to hide that he'd fallen, except he was covered in mud.

At breakfast, he was unusually quiet, which everyone knew was a red flag. Still, he wouldn't admit to being in any kind of pain.

Once home, Si's injuries persisted, and the men theorize that his worrying stressed him out to the point of a quasi-panic attack, thus the low oxygen levels. Doctors in the ER did a full scan and found only bruised ribs, and with that (plus the pain medication he'd been denying), Si became his usual self again.

Uncle Si wasn't present for this episode, and it's not clear when he'll return. The men will probably tease him, if not for falling then for an unwillingness to admit he hurt. However, after telling the story, they spend quite a bit of time talking about how his activity level at 76 is inspiring.

Fans of the series can rest easy knowing there is nothing new to prevent him from filming the new version of the TV show.

'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, meaning it's been nearly a decade since Phil, Willie, Jase, Si and company have been on television regularly. So much life has happened since. The kids are all grown up and some even have children of their own.

Here is what the cast of Duck Dynasty has been up to since 2017, including pictures then and now. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes