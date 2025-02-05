‘Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson Broke His Back Again

Phil Robertson can't catch a break. The Duck Dynasty patriarch continues to struggle with symptoms of dementia, and now he's learned he fractured even more vertebrae.

The 78-year-old first revealed he'd broken his back in 2023, admitting it came while he was trying to unload an aluminum boat by placing his back against the bow and pushing. Surgery followed, but then another vertebrae chipped, requiring another surgery.

Jase Robertson says the latest news brings the total number of fractured vertebrae to eight or more.

Last December, Jase Robertson shared that the family believed Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

He also alluded to a blood disease that Phils other son Willie now says is the source for even greater worry.

The initial news came from the Unashamed podcast, which Phil hosts with family.

"He as these conditions that, they do not seem like he's getting better," Jase Robertson, 55, says in the latest episode of the Unashamed Podcast.

The family is frustrated, but keeping a positive outlook. Phil has more good days than bad, his son says, though the swings can come suddenly.

"Missy went down Monday and he seemed fine mentally," Jase shares. "But then yesterday (Tuesday) ... he was gonna lead the prayer and he couldn't lead the prayer. It was just a long pause."

Everyone became emotional after a cousin stepped in to help, but by Tuesday night, Phil was "perfectly fine."

All of these issues make it unlikely Phil Robertson will appear in the new Duck Dynasty reboot. Duck Dynasty: The Revival will begin in the summer, and Willie's family is going to lead the show. Jase continues to front the Unashamed podcast in Phil's absence.

