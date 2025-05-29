How Phil Robertson’s Wife Miss Kay Is Doing Since His Death

A tear-jerking conversation about Phil Robertson's life and legacy included an update on Miss Kay Robertson, the Duck Dynasty patriarch's wife of 59 years.

Phil Robertson died at age 79 on May 25.

He started Duck Commander and was the star of Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017.

An A&E reboot called Duck Dynasty: The Revival begins on June 1.

Just days after Phil's death, his kids and grandkids returned to work, sort of. They returned to their respective podcasts: The Unashamed podcast (Phil co-hosted with his son Jase) and the Duck Call Room (Si Robertson, Duck Commander's Justin Martin and more).

A 90-minute episode of the Duck Call Room features a bunch of stories about Phil, and a few tears or pauses for each man to compose himself. Tuesday's (May 27) episode was definitely a celebration, not a eulogy.

About 40 minutes in, fans get a Miss Kay update.

Jay Stone is married to Phil's son Alan Robertson's daughter, Anna. He joined the group for this episode and shared that Kay Robertson is staying with him and his wife. It sounds like it's a permanent situation.

"She's doing good," Stone shares. "She's surrounded by her family. There's people in and out constantly. So she's doing well and she's eating well."

Miss Kay has her own Instagram page, but hasn't posted in a long while. She's been a collaborator on a few things, but the last original post seems to have been in March 2024, when she shared this suddenly poignant memory.

One day before Phil passed, Jase shared this baby-fied version of his parents for this adorable clip.

Over the last two years, Kay has had her own health struggles, mostly related to broken bones and injuries sustained in falls.

Still, A&E shares that she'll be spotted during Season 1 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival. Phil Robertson was never a planned part of the new reboot.

