Duck Dynasty stars Jep and Jessica Robertson’s daughter, Priscilla, has welcomed her first child, August Mea Nash.

The child’s father, Dillon Nash, was the first to share the news of their daughter's birth with a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

When Was Priscilla Robertson's Daughter Born?

“On October 6th I was blessed with the responsibility and the title to be come a father,” he writes.

In the post, Nash was quick to shower his girlfriend and mother of his child with praise.

“I am so blessed to be able to take care of this beautiful little girl and do it with the love of my life Priscilla,” he continues. “We are proud to welcome August Mae Nash to the world.”

The new mom’s last post before the birth of her daughter was a snapshot of herself pregnant and soaking in the last few moments of just her and Nash.

“Last date night before it will be three of us,” she writes. “Dillon and I are so excited to finally meet our baby girl so soon!”

The baby news was first shared back in July by the new grandmother, Jessica.

“Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October," she wrote. "Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby."

Priscilla’s childbirth comes on the heels of the announcement of another grandchild joining the Robertson dynasty.

Which Duck Dynasty Members Are Welcoming Kids?

John Luke and his wife Mary Kate have also announced they were having twin girls on social media. They are due in 2026.