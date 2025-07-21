‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Jep and Jessica Robertson Are Becoming Grandparents Again

Duck Dynasty's Jep and Jessica Robertson will soon become grandparents again.

On Monday (July 21), Jessica shared the news that the couple's third-oldest, Priscilla June, is expecting her first child.

“Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October," she writes. "Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby."

She shared maternity photos of her daughter, who will soon welcome her own baby girl. Priscilla is wearing a tight pink dress to really accentuate her growing baby bump.

She's alone in the pictures — something Jessica touches on later in her post.

"This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings," she continues.

Priscilla is 18, turning 19 years old in August. She's likely just graduated high school.

Jessica doesn't go into deep detail about these not being the "plans we had laid out," but the implication is that Priscilla is single, not married or engaged to be. The baby's father is a man named Dillon, per her post.

Although not originally the plan, Jessica is sure to let followers know how excited both she and her husband are.

"We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl," she says.

"We pray blessings on her pregnancy & ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts!"

The Robertson couple's oldest child, Lily Mae, married her husband Austin in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a boy, in February of 2025, so this new baby girl will have a cousin close in age.

Actually, she'll have two close cousins: Jessica and Jep's second-oldest daughter, Merritt, is expecting her first child with her husband soon.

In June, the couple shared that a baby girl is on the way in December.

"Over the moon to announce another grandbaby on the way," Jessica wrote.

Jep and Jessica have five biological children: Lily Mae, 22, Merritt Decatur, 20, Priscilla June, 18, River Alexander, 16, and an adopted son Jules Augustus, or "Gus," who is 9.