‘Duck Dynasty': Miss Kay Sets the Record Straight About Rumors She’s Dying

Miss Kay Robertson's health has been a source of speculation and concert for many Duck Dynasty fans over the past several months, and those worries only heightened when her husband, Phil Robertson, died in late May.

But in a new episode of the Duck Call Room podcast, Miss Kay herself makes an appearance to quash the rumors buzzing around the Internet that she's on death's doorstep.

"I'm tired of being dead," Miss Kay jokes drily in the first few minutes of the recording.

Phil and Kay Robertson are the patriarch and matriarch of the Duck Dynasty crew, and they both starred in the original A&E series.

Phil died in May 2025 at the age of 79, after dealing with several series health issues in the months prior.

Kay has been struggling with several health issues of her own, mostly issues related to broken bones and injuries sustained in falls.

The couple's son — and fellow Duck Dynasty star — Al Robertson does most of the talking in this podcast episode.

He explains that since Phil's death, there's been a ramp-up in rumors and AI-generated images suggesting that both Miss Kay and Si Robertson, who was also on camera for the episode, had died, or were living their final days.

"Yeah, I'm not the only one that died. That woman did, too," Miss Kay deadpans, a joke about the AI photo version of herself, which she says looks nothing like her.

"Tales of your demise have been greatly exaggerated, 'cause you're here today. So this is the proof-of-life video," Al adds.

For much of the 56-minute podcast episode, Si and Miss Kay share stories of their memories of Phil.

But the family also addressed her health issues, and spoke about how she's adapting to the major life changes she's undergone since her husband — whom she was with for 60 years — died two months ago.

"Obviously this was an hard deal for all of us, but it was especially hard for Mom," Al acknowledges, but says that the first time she attended church after Phil's death, people she knew were surprised by how healthy and happy she looked.

"She said, 'I'm tired of people saying how good I look. My husband just died. It's not like I'm back on the market,'" he adds with a laugh.

"I was like, Mom, they're not saying ... 'Do you wanna date?' they're saying, 'You look amazing.'"

"Well, I thought I should look sad," Miss Kay replies.

She also had some jokes to share about a lengthy hospital stay from early this year, after a cut she sustained during a severe fall got infected. That incident nearly killed her — her son Jase said at the time that the family was preparing for the possibility that "maybe this is it."

But looking back at her hospital stay, Miss Kay joked that one of the hardest parts about being in the hospital was the people who came in asking her to sign autographs.

"Then people walking down the halls, [saying] 'That looks like Miss Kay.' 'Yeah, that was her, let's go see her,'" she recounts. "Really?! Is there a sign up that says, 'Come on in?' I tried to pull the cover over my head, it didn't work."

In the months since, however, Miss Kay says she's feeling much better.

"Mom has been doing physical therapy. She's lost some weight. I'm super proud of her," Al relates. "She's been working hard, because you went through a grieving process, but you've had some health issues as well."

"But mom, you're probably healthier than you've been in a year," he continues, as Miss Kay nods in agreement.

Though Miss Kay's health is on the upswing, she's still not planning to come out of retirement anytime soon. She made it clear during the podcast episode that she isn't expecting to be a regular on the new Duck Dynasty revival currently airing on A&E.