Move over, Morgan Wallen, because Beyoncé now has the highest-grossing country tour of all time.

The singer just finished the Cowboy Carter Tour, and all told, she made more money than anyone has ever made in country music, and she did it in fewer shows.

Here are the important stats:

Per Billboard Boxscore, the 32 shows on the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed $407.6 million, with 1.6 million tickets sold.

The tour stopped in just nine cities worldwide, finishing in Las Vegas on Saturday night (July 26).

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2025.

Country Music's All-Time Highest-Grossing Tours

A comprehensive list of the highest-grossing tours of all time is difficult to come by for several reasons. The first is that different companies evaluate this kind of thing using different methodology. The second is that Billboard's article revealing Beyoncé's tour as No. 1 is behind a paywall.

That said, it's possible to get an idea for what she accomplished using year-end data provided previously:

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour — $407.6 million Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time Tour (2023) — Over $300 million Zach Bryan's Quittin' Time Tour (2024) — $321.3 million

This info was pulled from several Billboard articles.

In early 2025, the outlet called Wallen's tour the highest-grossing country tour ever at over $300 million. That was just months after they named Bryan's tour the highest-grossing of 2024 at $321.3 million.

At the end of 2023, the Wallen Tour was named highest-grossing ever with a figure of $260.4 million earned, but those figures were incomplete, because only dates through the end of September were included.

Luke Combs has checked in at No. 2 each of the last two years, with between $133 and $173 million gross earned.

George Strait, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain and Luke Bryan are a few more artists who have made the Top 10 in both years.

It's worth noting that — like Beyoncé — Strait makes this list with relatively few shows. He's played about a dozen concerts each of the last two years and ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in 2023 and 2024.

What Does This Mean?

The Cowboy Carter Tour reached $400 million in far fewer shows than any artist before her. Pollstar also confirms that she's the first country artist to have reached $400 million on a tour.

While there were early rumors of tickets not selling well, this news makes it clear that this tour was very, very popular.

Rolling Stone points out that the end of the tour likely signals the end of this chapter in her career. That article is also behind a paywall.

Another point of comparison might be Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion across 149 concerts.