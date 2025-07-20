11 people sustained injuries during a train station "stampede"after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta last week.

The incident took place at the Vine City stop on the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), where crowds of people were making their way home after Beyoncé's performance at the city's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was just after midnight on Tuesday (July 15), following the singer's final of four shows in Atlanta.

The commotion reportedly began when a 10-year-old girl outside the station screamed and ran in response to seeing a bug, per 11Alive.

This caused others in the crowd to run onto an escalator headed down into the station, and the sudden increase of weight on the escalator resulted in a malfunction.

"[A] stampede on the escalator" caused it to "temporarily speed up and then stopped suddenly," MARTA police reported, according to People.

"One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes and one person declined transport," Sr. Director of Communications for MARTA Stephany Fisher tells People. "Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations."

Video filmed by someone inside the station and posted to TikTok shows the chaos. At the beginning of the clip, a crowd of people comes barreling down the escalator at high speed.

Later on, you can see people laying on the floor of the train station, and others being lifted off the escalator by others in the crowd.

Fisher also told People that the escalator has been closed off following the incident, and that an investigation by both MARTA and the manufacturer of the equipment, Schindler, is pending.

In an address to the railway's board, MARTA's acting CEO Rhonda Allen said that the escalator passed an inspection just days before the incident, per 11Alive, but said that the transit authority will add staff to better manage the flow of passengers during the next big event.

What Else Happened During Beyoncé's Four-Night Tour Stop in Atlanta?

On July 8, Beyoncé's choreographer Christopher Grant and her dancer Diandre Blue called 911 to report that their car had been broken into during their time in Atlanta. They reported that thieves smashed the trunk window of their Jeep Wagoneer and took two suitcases inside, including "personal sensitive information" belonging to Beyoncé such as unreleased music.

As of July 15, Atlanta police had issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the theft, and identified a 2025 Hyundai Elantra as a "possible suspect vehicle," per WSB-TV2.

What's Been Going on During Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Thus Far?

Beyoncé kicked off her hotly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour with five dates in Los Angeles in April.

In a nearly-three-hours-long set that included a whopping 39 songs, the star performed almost every song on her country album, plus more hits from across her massive pop discography.

The production is a highlight of the show, delivering everything from neon beer bottles to mechanical bulls, as well as a flying car that Beyoncé rides over her stadium crowd as she sings "16 Carriages."

The singer's children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi, have also appeared onstage alongside their superstar mom.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Recently Suffered a Terrifying Mid-Air Technical Mishap

Throughout her tour, Beyoncé has used a red prop car to fly over the stadium during "16 Carriages," and it's always a big moment in the show. But during a hometown show in Houston in late June, something went wrong.

Fan-filmed video shows that the car appeared to tilt in mid-air, finally coming to a halt over the crowd.

Beyoncé continued to smile, but it was clear she was feeling some nerves as her car dangled from mid-air. Slowly, the car was lowered to the ground, and no one was hurt during the incident.

In subsequent shows, Beyoncé has swapped out the faulty prop car for a golden mechanical horse, which she rides through the air during the same spot in her set.

What Has the Reaction Been Like to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour?

Beyoncé's massive, dedicated fanbase has turned out to see this tour, packing out stadiums and donning Western-inspired concert outfits that took over TikTok when the tour first launched.

But just like the response to her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album itself, Beyoncé has received some mixed feedback from the country community.

Most recently, Gavin Adcock went on an onstage rant against the star and her expression of country music, and his audience seemed to largely agree.

"That s--t ain't country music, and it ain't never been country music, and it ain't never gonna be country music," he said to cheers from the crowd. Adcock has since issued multiple follow-ups and clarifications on his thoughts on social media.