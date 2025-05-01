Beyoncé has made Western style the newest TikTok trend yet again.

The 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off in Los Angeles on April 28, and the BeyHive showed up in droves. Plus, they went all out with their country fashion for what ended up being a three-hour-long show from Queen Bey.

This tour, while still just getting started, has already given a facelift to Western wear. Think high-fashion country girl (and boy) glam: Fringe jackets, rhinestone-studded cowboy hats, denim corsets, over-the-knee boots — the whole shebang.

"Cowboy Carter outfit ideas" has become a viral search term on social media.The Cowboy Carter Tour looks have been impressive, to say the least, and there's still a whole summer of tour dates to get through, with shows in Chicago, Beyonce's hometown of Houston, and more.

All denim, cow print pants, bedazzled jackets, big hair — we are loving it! And don't forget the cowboy hats. Check out some of our favorite Cowboy Carter Tour looks we found on TikTok: