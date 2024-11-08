2025 Grammy Awards: Full List of Country Nominees + More
Nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards are here, and several superstars, regulars and country hitmakers are included.
More than one newcomer earned a nod in important Grammy categories, as well.
Shaboozey was the early leader in country categories, but songs from Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album also did well. Both are nominated in all-genre categories, too.
Kacey Musgraves is another artist who scored multiple nominations during the Grammy nominations livestream.
Who Has the Most Grammy Nominations?
Overall, Beyonce leads all artists with 11 Grammy nominations in 2025. Post Malone is one of four artists with seven, and Shaboozey has five.
In the country categories, Beyonce leads with four nominations, followed by Post Malone with three. Several other artists (Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Morgan Wallen) can be found in two country categories.
Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were country music's big winners at last year's Grammy Awards. While the "White Horse" singer didn't drop a new project in 2024, Wilson did. Her Whirlwind album came just before the end of the Grammy eligibility period, Sept. 16, 2023 to Aug. 30, 2024.
Other albums expected to be country Grammy favorites for 2025: Post Malone and Beyonce. Willie Nelson and Zach Bryan are two more perennial Grammy favorites.
When Are the 2025 Grammy Awards?
The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It's the same venue and weekend as the 2024 Grammys. Once again, the Grammys will take place one week before the Super Bowl.
The 2025 Grammys will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
2025 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Record of the Year
The Beatles, "Now and Then"
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
Charli XCX, "360"
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone, "Fortnight"
Album of the Year
André 3000, New Blue Sun
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX, Brat
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Please Please Please"
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"
Best Country Solo Performance
"16 Carriages" by Beyonce
"I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll
"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey
"It Takes a Woman" by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Beyonce, Cowboy Carter
Post Malone, F-1Trillion
Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted"
Brothers Osborne, "Break Mine"
Dan + Shay, "Bigger Houses"
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose, No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz, Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers
T Bone Burnett, The Other Side
Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Aoife O'Donovan, "All My Friends"
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple, "All In Good Time"
Mark Knopfler, "Ahead of the Game"
Shamekia Copeland, "Blame It On Eve"
Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming"
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, "Nothing in Rambling"
Rhiannon Giddens, "The Ballad of Sally Anne"
Shemekia Copeland, "Blame It on Eve"
Sierra Ferrell, "Lighthouse"
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé, "Ya Ya"
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, "Empty Trainload of Sky"
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, "Don’t Do Me Good"
Madison Cunningham, "Subtitles"
Sarah Jarosz, "Runaway Train"
Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming"
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings, Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, I Built a World
Dan Tyminski, Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band, Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie, No Fear
Tony Trischka, Earl Jam
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan, All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Woodland
Madi Diaz, Weird Faith
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand, My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton, ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter, Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper, Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists, The Color Purple
Various Artists, Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists, Saltburn
Various Artists, Twisters: The Album
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand, "Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)"
Jon Batiste, "It Never Went Away" (From the Netflix Documentary American Symphony)
Luke Combs, "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma" (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake, "Better Place" (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo, "Can’t Catch Me Now" (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
