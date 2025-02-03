Beyoncé seemed to be soaking in the moment when her name was called as the Grammys Album of the Year winner on Sunday (Feb. 2).

Cowboy Carter won the night's big award, topping albums from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and more. The country record also won in the Best Country Album category earlier in the night.

This is Beyonce's first win in the Album of the Year category.

She had been nominated four times previously.

The last country album to win this award was Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves in 2019.

"I just feel very full and very honored," Beyonce said. "It’s been many, many years."

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department announced the winner, and when her name was called, Beyonce smiled and took a beat before standing, embracing husband Jay-Z and heading toward the stage. She didn't say much once at the microphone, but she did thank Ms. Martell.

Linda Martell was a pioneer in country music as the first commercially successful Black female in 1969. The genre has had stunningly few successful Black artists and the number of successful Black women is paltry.

In making Cowboy Carter, Beyonce paid tribute to Martell at every step, even including her on a song called "Spaghettii." She also included a number of younger Black artists, both male and female. Shaboozey was introduced to country crowds on the project, just weeks before releasing "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

In addition to Album of the Year and Best Country Album, Beyonce also won in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her duet with Miley Cyrus. She was nominated in 11 categories total, the most of any artist this year.

