There were head-turning outfits on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, and then there was a look so bold that we needed to censor it.

This list of the wildest outfits from the Grammys includes a French renaissance inspiration, thigh bling, dish gloves and a young man who put a box on his head and called it a hat.

We usually stick to country music, but there aren't any of Nashville's greatest singers included.

Maybe that's for the best?

Will Smith's son Jaden topped his look with a gothic castle created by Abodi (thanks, People). Pictures taken on the red carpet show him sort of gritting his way through the night.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived and created a stir. Well, at least she did — in a sheer dress that we're told is there, but if we're being honest she just looks naked. ET shares that the couple were actually escorted out of the Grammys on account of being uninvited, although that note on Instagram was later removed, so who knows if it's true or not.

Then, there's Taylor Swift's outfit, which is stunning and only makes this list because of the "T" on her thigh. Scroll down and take a look for yourself.

