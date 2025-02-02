Country music's hottest stars paraded down the red carpet ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2).

Pictures of singers like Kacey Musgraves stopping for photographers before the show can be found below. Other country stars expected to attend include Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2025 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Feb. 2 at 8PM ET.

Trevor Noah returns to host for a fourth straight year.

This year's celebration will be quieter as the Grammys pay tribute to the victims of the California wildfires.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to organizations like Music Cares to support wildfire relief efforts.

It's hard to say that there's any sort of theme or unifying fashion trend at the Grammys, but the country crowd was not shy. Sierra Ferrell's snow white queen look and Kelsea Ballerini's daring neckline are standouts. Musgraves dressed a bit more casual, while Sheryl Crow went for timelessly elegant.

This red carpet gallery will be updated as more stars walk. The 2025 Grammys are taking place at Crypto.com Arena.

The most nominated country artists at the Grammys this year weren't talked about within country music circles one year ago: Beyonce, Post Malone and Shaboozey lead the way, with artists like Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen found in two categories.

