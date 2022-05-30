10 Best Memorial Day Songs

6

In 2005, Trace Adkins sang a tribute to the soldiers who now rest in peace in Arlington National Cemetery. The somber lyrics are delivered from the perspective of a proud fallen soldier who now lies in that white row of heroes: “I never thought that this is where I’d settle down / I thought I’d die an old man back in my hometown / They gave me this plot of land / me and some other men, for a job well done.” Although the single did not speak out against the war, some families of active military felt uncomfortable with the story and were offended by the assumption of what a dead soldier might think. After much consideration, Adkins stopped promoting the single to radio.