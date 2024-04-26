Can the War and Treaty Lead the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

The War and Treaty have just released a new music video for their latest song, "Stealing a Kiss." Will the husband-and-wife duo top the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, thanks to Taste of Country readers like you.

The War and Treaty consists of Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter. Their new video is out and looking for votes in an all-new countdown:

The countdown Top 10 looks very different this time around after two weeks of some of the most intense voting we've seen this year.

Sawyer Brown ascent to No. 1 this week, followed by Presley & Taylor, pushing longtime favorites Home Free down to No. 3.

Sara Evans also enters the Top 10 this week with her personal new video for "Pride."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

NOTE: The countdown is extended until May 17, so keep voting for your favorites!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.