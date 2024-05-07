Lainey Wilson is sharing an update about her father after a devastating health crisis, saying his recovery is a "miracle."

In July of 2022, Wilson announced that she had a family emergency and that she would be canceling a show in Iowa.

Naturally, her fans grew very concerned, because Wilson did not divulge any further details at the time. A week later, she revealed that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father, who had suffered a terrible health setback.

What Happened to Lainey Wilson's Father?

Wilson told me later that "he spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face."

It's been two years since he got sick, and one year since we have had an update on her father.

How Is Lainey Wilson's Father Doing in 2024?

In speaking with the 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year recently, Wilson was very appreciative that we asked how her dad was doing, and she was eager to share an update.

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer told Taste of Country Nights, "He is great. Mama sent me a video of him the other day, riding a horse in the front yard. He's back at it. I'm so thankful, it was a miracle."

Wilson continued, while grinning from ear-to-ear, "It has taken him about two years to get back up on his feet. He's back at it, though; you can't slow a cowboy down."

You certainly can't slow down the daughter of a cowboy, either. Wilson is fully booked for 2024 and already booking for 2025 and beyond.

She also shared with me that she is working on her next album, the follow up to her epic album Bell Bottom Country, which she released in 2022.

