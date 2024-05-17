2024 ACM Awards: 5 Things They Wouldn’t Show You on TV

Lainey Wilson choked up a tiny bit accepting the Female Artist of the Year award at the ACMs on Thursday (May 16), and we're pretty sure we know why.

The "Hang Tight Honey" singer mentioned her father, Brian Wilson. His two-year-long health battle has been the source of many tears, but recently, she told Taste of Country that the news is good from home.

Maybe that's why she and her mother were having so much fun together on the red carpet.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year's big night is up first in the below video that describes five things the ACMs wouldn't show you on television. You'll also get insider info on why Luke Combs was a no-show, how Ashley McBryde's dig at Morgan Wallen might have been more personal than it appeared and how Toby Keith's family really felt about Jason Aldean's performance.

Combs has a concert in California on Friday night (May 17) and that's what kept him away from the ACM Awards despite being the most-nominated artist in the field. Wallen's absence was more mysterious — those thinking he's still being shunned should remember he performed at the ACMs in 2023.

Megan Moroney was up for six nominations, and she wasn't there either, but she was plenty busy. The "I'm Not Pretty" singer was opening up for Kenny Chesney in Florida. At about the 3:23 mark you'll see the sweet way he recognized her win.

Toby Keith's Family Responds to Jason Aldean

Toby Keith's family (all of them, for the first time) was on hand when Jason Aldean sang a soft, acoustic version of "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the ACMs. Afterward, they praised the cover, adding that it was the perfect tribute to Keith.

McBryde's "tribute" to Wallen did not elicit a response. It's one of those you just need to watch for yourself:

Finally, we found signs that Dua Lipa is a little more country than you think. Not only did she reach out to Chris Stapleton about singing "Think I'm In Love With You," she palled around with Miranda Lambert and helped the Album of the Year winner with his post-show duties.

59th Academy Of Country Music Awards John Shearer, Getty Images for ACM loading...