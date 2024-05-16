Megan Moroney has made a name for herself with a newly won ACM award (New Female Artist) under her belt, but it's taken a journey to get to the budding superstar she is today.

She's a true Georgia girl, born and raised, even attending the University of Georgia.

She seems to have gotten some experience in Music City interning for Kristian Bush of Sugarland who also produced her breakout single "Tennessee Orange." This single created a lot of buzz because it was rumored to be written about Morgan Wallen and she had worn a Tennessee Volunteers shirt that she confirmed was Wallen's after viral speculation.

Just recently she poked fun at the rumored relationship with this shirt she wore at a Texas show. The shirt reads, "World's Best Ex-Girlfriend."

Her debut album Lucky, which included "Tennessee Orange" and "I'm Not Pretty" reached the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 list and garnered lots of attention for this talented writer.

With a single titled "I'm Not Pretty," it's ironic that she is one of the most stunning country artists around. She also has incredible style, including cute dresses and a new collab with the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Take a look at some of the most glam moments and top performances throughout her blossoming career.