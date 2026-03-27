There has been a movement in country music over the past few years: the rise of female country artists taking over the charts.

These aren’t just any women, though. They’re role models for young girls who look up to them — and all of us girl dads should be thankful for who they are.

Lainey Wilson

Here is a small-town girl from Louisiana who has conquered her dreams without ever selling herself short. Wilson has never tried to be something she’s not. She’s stuck to her guns and let the music speak for itself.

She sings and speaks about growing up, heartbreak, resilience, family, faith and identity. Her music reflects real experiences, which helps young girls feel seen and understood.

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As a father of a 6-year-old girl, I have no issue pointing my daughter toward Wilson’s content online because I know it’s safe and positive. She takes time to appreciate her fans, stays humble and gives back — that’s a role model.

Ella Langley

Langley keeps it classy as well. She works hard and remains humble — some might say understated. She writes her own songs and has built a strong following in a male-dominated industry.

If my daughter tells me she wants to dress like Langley or Wilson, I can rest easy knowing the outfits won’t be too risqué and will stay family-friendly.

Country music tends to lean more family-friendly, which makes it easier for parents to point young girls toward these artists as positive role models.

Megan Moroney

Moroney has shown young girls everywhere to never give up on their wildest dreams. She’s living proof.

She once bought nosebleed tickets to see Kenny Chesney in college. Now, she’s performing alongside him and considers him a friend.

Read More: Kenny Chesney Gave Megan Moroney a One-of-a-Kind Birthday Gift From an Icon

Plus, she dresses like a princess — which is a win for any dad who hears, “I want to dress like Megan.”

The list of country’s leading ladies is too long to fully cover, but with most of them serving as strong role models for young girls, it’s safe to say our daughters are in good hands.

26 Women Who Deserve To Be In the Country Music Hall of Fame Each year we listed more than 60 country stars with Hall of Fame credentials but no medallion to show for it. Here are the 26 women most deserving of an induction, including Shania Twain Trisha Yearwood and (now eligible) Carrie Underwood. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes