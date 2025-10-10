We want to be on Kenny Chesney's Christmas list this year! The country veteran went above and beyond for Megan Moroney's 28th birthday with a gift any country fan would kill to have.

An autographed guitar from the one and only Dolly Parton.

Moroney shared a photo of the gift, along with a few others, on her Instagram Stories. The snap shows the back of a cherry-colored guitar with the handwritten message, “To Megan Love Dolly Parton,” signed across it.

“@kennychesney with the most insane bday gift,” she wrote on the photo. “A vintage 1984 Hummingbird signed by Dolly.”

“Screaming, crying, throwing up,” she added.

As if Parton’s personal message wasn’t enough, the guitar itself is a pricey piece. According to our research, a 1984 Gibson Hummingbird is a rare find due to the limited number produced — and they typically retail for a few thousand dollars.

Of course, Chesney has the means to snag just about any guitar he wants. But Parton’s signature on this one has us wondering… does he have the country icon on speed dial?

Are Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney Friends?

Over the last few years, Moroney and Chesney have developed a special bond. The “6 Months Later” singer joined Chesney as an opener on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

It’s clear the two had plenty of fun on the road together. During one stop, Moroney pulled off the perfect prank: she rode out on stage on a child's John Deere tractor, dressed just like Chesney, while the two sang “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

The two reunited during his residency at the Sphere Las Vegas to sing "All The Pretty Girls" and their duet "You Had to Be There."

Do Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney Have a Song Together?

After the Sun Goes Down Tour wrapped, Moroney was inspired to write "You Had to Be There" as a way to not only thank Chesney, but to serve as a reminder of the good times they had.

While writing the song may have been easy, asking him to be on it proved to be more difficult for Moroney. She told Taste of Country that she had to muster up the courage to ask him and alcohol helped her with that process.

"There were definitely some pain killers involved — which, pain killers are a St. John's drink, I'm not talking about pain killers," she said, clarifying she was not popping pills like Advil or anything.

Obviously, Chesney liked the song because the two recorded and released it in 2025.