Megan Moroney was a special guest during Kenny Chesney's show at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (May 28).

The two treated the crowd to a rendition of Chesney's "All the Pretty Girls" and then launched into their new duet "You Had to Be There."

This marked the first time the song has been performed live since it was released on May 9 of this year. The two sang together while the music video played on the massive digital screens behind them.

Megan Moroney Wrote "You Had to Be There" for Kenny Chesney

Moroney took a moment to talk about the song before she and Chesney sang it for his Vegas crowd, explaining that after touring with the country veteran in 2024, she wanted to give him something as a thank you for his support, but also something that he would have forever.

Once the song was written, the "Am I Okay?" singer just had to work up the courage to ask Chesney to be on the song with her. She told Taste of Country that she devised a plan to wine and dine the superstar before popping the question.

She admits she needed a few drinks in her in order to pull it off.

"There were definitely some pain killers involved — which, pain killers are a St. John's drink, I'm not talking about pain killers," she explains, referring to the frozen rum cocktail.

"I was planning on showing it to him, like, before we went to dinner, all of us. Once we got there, he's like, 'You're being so weird,'" she recalls. "I was like, 'Umm, I wrote you a song, here ya go!'"

Thankfully, Chesney loved the song and was happy to be a part of it.

How Long Is Kenny Chesney's Las Vegas Residency?

Chesney's first-ever Las Vegas residency is just getting started. He's got just a few dates under his belt at the iconic Sphere venue, with more on the way. As of now, the show will run through June 21. No additional dates have been announced at this time.