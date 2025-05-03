After taking her out as an opener on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour, Kenny Chesney gave Megan Moroney an end-of-tour gift so massive, he couldn't even have it shipped to her.

It's a common tradition for country headliners to give their opening acts a "thank you" gift to celebrate a successful tour run.

But Chesney took it to the next level. Moroney was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked her for all the details on what she got after being a support act for this Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

"He got me a sauna. He got me into ice bathing and sauna'ing," Moroney explains. "Once he got me addicted, he was like, 'Here ya go, you can have this at home now.'"

But how in the world does someone purchase a sauna and get it to someone else's house?

The "Am I Okay?" singer shared all the logistics.

"He actually had someone come and custom-build it to my house," she revealed. "Apparently they had to do it when I wasn't in town, I don't know how he snuck around. I guess it was someone on my team that helped?"

Despite all the lengths he went to keep it a surprise, Chesney apparently isn't a very good secret-keeper. Moroney says that on the last night of the tour, he came up to her and said, "Look what's at your house right now!"

"That was awesome," she remembers, gushing about how talented Chesney is and the fact that she used to be a fangirl. She still can't believe that she got to tour with him, and now they're not only friends, but apparently besties. Just check out this TikTok video Moroney shared of her and Chesney catching up after some months apart!

They're still working together: Chesney and Moroney have a new duet coming out on May 9 called "You Had to Be There," a song that Moroney wrote for Chesney as a thank you for bringing her on tour.

