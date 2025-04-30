Megan Moroney Teases New Song With Kenny Chesney, ‘You Had to Be There’

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney formed a special bond while out on the road together last year, and now that friendship has blossomed into a new song called "You Had to Be There."

While the country singers are keeping pretty tight-lipped about the song, Moroney did share a short snippet of the track on social media while also announcing the release date, May 9.

She also seems to have teased a bit of the lyrics in the caption: "7 years later got a different point of view ... " she writes. "'You Had to Be There' ft. Kenny Chesney out May 9th."

Chesney commented on the post, too.

"As far as I know this is the first song anyone has written for me," he says. "Thank you Megan. I love ya."

Moroney shared a few photos, including a sketch of the two of them standing on stage with their arms around one another, looking out at a massive concert crowd. The art is a nod to the time they spent on the road together on Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour last year.

Another snap shows the two singers rocking out on the front of a boat. Chesney strums on a guitar, while Moroney kicks out her leg while playing the air guitar.

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney's History

In 2024, Moroney and Chesney spent a lot of time together while on the Sun Goes Down Tour. Evidently, the pair have become good friends — they have even spent time together outside of "work."

Moroney was instrumental in getting Chesney to join TikTok. She shared a funny video of his formal introduction to the social media site, coaxing the country veteran to join her on camera.

He's reluctant to join her, despite her pleas. Finally, she yanks him into frame before the two burst into laughter.