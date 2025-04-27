It's the crossover hit we didn't know we needed: Megan Moroney is teaching Kenny Chesney how to TikTok.

In a hilarious video posted to Chesney's brand-new account, Moroney makes the introductions between TikTok and the veteran country star -- in the most hilarious way possible.

The clip starts off with just Moroney, as she says, "Hey guys, I wanna introduce y'all to my friend Kenny Chesney." But it seems like Chesney's a little hesitant to meet his new TikTok audience. He needs a little extra encouragement from the younger star, who waves him in, insisting, "C'mon, it'll be good," before finally pulling him on camera.

Chesney nervously waves, sheepish grin on his face and one hand bashfully in his pocket, before both of them crack up laughing.

Chesney didn't have much reason to be worried. In its first two days up on TikTok, the video amassed 3.2 million views, and Chesney's shiny new TikTok account has already racked up 132.7 thousand followers.

Fans couldn’t get enough of his unique introduction, and started flooding the comments.

"Kenny Chesney out here not aging a bit," one commenter wrote, posting a heart emoji.

"About time...My summertime playing by the pool music," another fan said.

"Kenny Chesney being on TikTok is actually the best day of my life," added a third.

It’s safe to say that country TikTok is obsessed with Chesney's presence on the platform -- and with Moroney's crossover appearance. But this sweet TikTok moment is even better when you know the backstory.

Read More: Megan Moroney Got Kenny Chesney Good With This 'Sexy' Tour Prank

Moroney and Chesney have toured together, shared live duets on stage, and built a real friendship over the past few years. On one occasion, Moroney even drove a kids' toy tractor onstage to prank him.

As for what’s next? Megan is still on her Am I Okay? Tour and Chesney is gearing up for his residency at The Sphere in Vegas as well as on his Sun Goes Down Stadium Tour. In fact, the only other post currently on Chesney's TikTok is promo for his Vegas residency. Plus, he was recently announced as one of the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Only Moroney could teach this old-school legend how to TikTok. We need a whole series, honestly.