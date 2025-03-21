See the Setlist for Megan Moroney’s ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Opening Night

Megan Moroney delivered a dazzling opening night of her Am I Okay? Tour on Thursday (March 20).

The country singer was almost drowned out by the voices of a very enthusiastic crowd as she launched her 2025 trek at the M Telus in Montreal, Quebec. Several videos posted to social media feature the sounds of the crowd scream-singing every lyric as Moroney performs on stage.

Since it was the first night of the tour, the Georgia native was debuting many of her Am I Okay? tracks live for the first time.

"Imagine seeing Megan Moroney on the first night of the Am I Okay Tour and getting to see her perform 'Mama I Lied' live for the first time ever," one fan writes on a video from the show.

Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? Tour Dates

Moroney's Am I Okay? Tour will keep her occupied through the summer. After three dates in Canada, the "No Caller ID" singer will pinball across the US through Aug. 2.

The stretch of dates includes a handful of back-to-back nights in Toronto, ON (March 21-22), Nashville, Tenn. (April 9-10) and Boston, Mass. (Aug. 1-2).

Get our free mobile app

According to various setlists shared on social media, the outline for Moroney's show includes a crowd karaoke segment, which allows for the country hitmaker to make a costume change.

There is also a slot reserved for a "surprise song." For opening night in Montreal, Moroney chose to sing "Wonder" at that point in the show.

Here's the Setlist for Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? Tour

1. "Man on the Moon"

2. "Indifferent"

3. "I Know You"

4. "Noah"

5. "Third Time's the Charm"

6. "No Caller ID"

7. "I'm Not Pretty"

8. "Hair Salon"

9. "Girl in the Mirror"

10. "Sleep on My Side"

11. "Lucky"

12. "Kansas Anymore" (crowd karaoke)

13. "Mustang of Me" (crowd karaoke)

14. "Hell of a Show"

15. "28th of June"

16. "Hope You're Happy"

17. "Mama I Lied"

18. "Miss Universe"

19. "Break It Right Back"

20. "Bless Your Heart"

21. Surprise Song - "Wonder" for opening night

22. "The Girls"

23. "Tennessee Orange"

24. "I'll Be Fine"

Encore:

26. "Am I Okay"

The Best Photos of Megan Moroney Check out the best photos of rising country star Megan Moroney. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor