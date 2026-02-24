Why are fans saying Megan Moroney wrote and released a song (or two) about Riley Green, and why do people think he responded with a hastily recorded clapback?

Evidence that the two country singers dated isn't quite damning, but it's certainly ... danging. Is that a thing?

Did Megan Moroney + Riley Green Ever Date?

An abundance of circumstantial evidence exists to suggest that they at least hung out (or "hung out") for a little while in late 2024, early 2025, but by March 2025 Riley was "pretty damn" single.

Let's dig in, starting with the earliest photo we could find of the two of them sharing a stage.

How Did Riley Green and Megan Moroney Meet?

Moroney (age 28) moved to Nashville and began to enjoy success in mainstream country music in 2020 and 2021. By that time, Green (37) was established, having had a few hits with songs including "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

It's very possible they crossed paths in 2022 and 2023, if not in Nashville, then at a festival, awards show or industry event. Our research didn't go that deep, but we did find the above picture of them sharing a stage at Audacy's Stars and Strings in Hollywood, Fla., on Nov. 14, 2024.

Pretty standard stuff so far, but then ...

St. Barts and the Three Umbrellas

In January 2025, Moroney and friends went to St. Barts for some R&R. It took internet detectives about two nanoseconds to realize that Green was there too, and they were hanging out.

First, TikTokers discovered that Green's friend Greg Camp (not the guy from Smash Mouth) was on the same boat as Moroney, and they did that by zooming in on the background of pictures shared by both.

The same three umbrellas can be found along the beach.

Additionally, there is a video of Meg holding a very large fish that some people believe includes Riley's left arm. It was all enough to inspire a confession from Moroney.

Talking to Rolling Stone, she said, "He was individually on his vacation with his friends. St. Barts is a popular place! It’s one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you’re like, 'Oh, sh-t, you’re here too.' So it was fun. Just because we’re hanging out doesn’t mean we’re romantically dating. You know what I mean?"

By March, Green was saying he was single, so she was either telling the truth, or they'd already broken up.

Let's assume the former. All the unidentified sources spilling tea to gossip mags said the official coupling didn't begin until spring or summer 2025, which (perhaps too conveniently) fits this video's timeline:

Megan Moroney, Riley Green, the Convertible + the Breakup

It's really hard to say with any certainty that that is Green and Moroney cruising around Jacksonville, Ala., in an old Chrysler LeBaron. The hair looks similar but that's about it.

Still, the internet went wild and both singers remained tight-lipped. That's been their modus operandi, aside from a few cheeky "maybe so" kind of comments about ex-lovers.

For example, Moroney finally revealed she and Morgan Wallen went from friends to more than friends to friends again at some point.

That was after she dodged questions about "Tennessee Orange" for months.

About one month after the convertible video, a fan at Moroney's show showed herself in a Riley Green "Hoochie Daddy" T-shirt and then flipped the camera to the "Am I Okay?" singer, who mouthed "he f---ed up" and laughed.

This would indicate that if they dated — still a big "if" — it was over by 4th of July.

Morgan Moroney, Riley Green: Songs About Each Other?

In February, Moroney dropped the Cloud 9 album, but her fans already believed she'd released one song about Green.

One month prior, she shared an Instagram video of her mouthing a song called "Wish I Didn't" that — to a casual listener — sounds like an open-ended lover's revenge song.

“It’s all sunshine and blue skies / But I can also make it rain…” she sings.

Is that a reference to Green's "Make It Rain," a song he released last August? The word "also" certainly makes it seem so, although it's worth noting her song is from the perspective of someone starting a relationship.

"'Cause I can make it rain / I can make her tears fall down / Take everything that we used to be / And leave it puddled up on the ground / 'Cause I can make it flood / And watch it wash it all away / Take all our love and pour it down the drain / Yeah, I can make it rain / I can make it rain," he sings during a ballad that finds a man admitting he screwed up (or maybe even "f---ed up") a relationship.

She also has a new song called "Waiting on the Rain."

Plus, Moroney recorded "Who Hurt You?" where she once again seemed to refer to Green.

"I was blinded by the lies / And the manufactured smile / The devil went down to Georgia / Then he crossed the 'Bama line," she sings.

Riley Green is from Alabama, but three songs about one guy is a lot, no? Like, how bad did he mess this girl up?

One week later, Green released a video of him singing a song called "POS Like Me" where he seems to be responding to someone who is dragging his name through the mud. It's a flex in every kind of way and while he never mentions Moroney, her songs or her the social media videos about them, the timing — one week after Cloud 9 — is suspicious:

That's the latest, for now. The unspoken truth about all of this is a rumored relationship with no confirmation is good publicity. This is why neither is likely to share any real details.

