Megan Moroney admits she does not feel famous at all, but she finds out more and more each day that she is — the hard way.

The "Cloud 9" singer was a guest on SiriusXM's The Highway where she was asked if she feels famous.

"No. Not really, no," she said. "Maybe when I go places and people know who I am, but I am shocked every time."

But Moroney admitted that she has learned the hard way over the past year or so that she is too well-known to go places such as the mall, alone.

"I go do things and then I'm like, 'Oh, I probably shouldn't do things by myself anymore,'" she says. "Like going to the store or going to Green Hills Mall [in Nashville] — I love going there but it's always a thing."

The thing that she is referring to is not just getting surrounded by fans wanting to take pictures with her, but also the danger that comes along with being a woman in the entertainment industry.

Moroney explains that she has had to alter her whole way of life as of late, especially on social media, noting that she has learned to post pictures of places that she is after she actually leaves those places, so people don't show up and cause a scene.

"I still do stuff, it's just in a different way, with a little more thought, ya know?"

When Did Megan Moroney's Album 'Cloud 9' Come Out?

Megan Moroney dropped her third studio album, Cloud 9 on Feb. 20. It features 15 tracks and a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves as well.

