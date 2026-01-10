Megan Moroney is celebrating the moment — not just her own, but one that’s bigger than any single artist.

In a preview clip from this weekend’s iHeartCountry House Party, the rising star reflected on how powerful and exciting it is to be part of the wave of women shaping country music right now. And she’s not wrong.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “We all have such distinct lanes too, and a unique perspective that I think just feels really authentic.”

Moroney’s name is already right there with the genre’s biggest stars — and when she lifts up her peers, she means it.

READ MORE: All of the Women Who’ve Won Country Entertainer of the Year Awards (Ever)

She gave clear nods to fellow breakout Ella Langley and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson as artists who are “killing it,” both at country radio and out on the road.

The three of them were tied as the most-nominated artists at the most recent CMA Awards — a major statement about where the genre is headed.

A Moment That’s Been Earned

Langley is having a massive year, with her single “Choosin’ Texas” currently sitting at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making her one of just 12 women this century to crack the Top 10 of the all-genre chart with a country song.

Wilson, meanwhile, continues to carve out her own space as one of country’s most powerful live performers and a core voice in the genre’s evolution.

Get our free mobile app

Moroney will release her third studio album, Cloud 9, on Feb. 20, followed by a massive tour that treks across the U.S. and Europe. It’s a big moment — and she knows it’s not just hers.

“We’re giving the guys a run for their money,” she said with a smile. “We’re like, ‘Hello, we’re here. We’re very much here.’”

More Than a Trend

There’s no denying it — the women of country are stepping into their spotlight with power and grace.

From the big stages to the songwriting credits to the top of the charts, it’s clear this isn’t just a moment. It’s a movement.

And as Moroney put it, they’re not just rising — they’re rising together.

Thanks to platforms like social media, she says, artists have been able to carve out their own lanes and connect with fans in ways that feel authentic and unfiltered.

That connection is helping female voices cut through more than ever.

READ MORE: Megan Moroney’s Top 10 Songs Are Sharp, Sad + Laugh-Out-Loud Funny [Listen]

“We can promote ourselves and get the word out about our music that way. It’s just really cool to see so many women killing it, you know?”

Megan Moroney's 2024 U.S. Cloud 9 Tour Dates

May 29 – Columbus, Ohio

May 30 – Indianapolis, Ind.

June 2 – Chicago, Ill.

June 5 – Baltimore, Mary.

June 6 – Greensboro, N.C.

June 8 – Atlanta, Ga.

June 12 – Louisville, Ky.

June 13 – St. Louis, Mo.

June 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 18 – Milwaukee, Wisc.

June 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 20 – Toronto, Ont.

July 7 – Boston, Mass.

July 9 – Brooklyn, N.Y.

July 10 – Newark, N.J.

July 11 – Philadelphia, Pa.

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C.

July 16 – Orlando, Fla.

July 17 – Tampa, Fla.

July 18 – Sunrise, Fla.

July 24 – Monticello, Iowa

July 25 – Minneapolis, Minn.

July 26 – Lincoln, Neb.

July 28 – Denver, Colo.

August 1 – Portland, Ore.

August 2 – Seattle, Wash.

August 5 – Sacramento, Calif.

August 7 – Los Angeles, Calif.

August 11 – Glendale, Ariz.

August 14 – Dallas, Texas

August 15 – Tulsa, Okla.

August 16 – Kansas City, Mo.

August 18 – Detroit, Mich.

August 21 – Nashville, Tenn.