With sharp wit and even sharper observational skills, Megan Moroney has recorded some of the very most relatable lyrics in country music in the past few years.

Her songs primarily deal with the ups and downs of relationships, and not only romantic ones. Moroney has released several compelling ballads about family members and especially poignant lyrics about her relationship with herself.

But Moroney is best known for her music about heartbreak, missed connections and romantic fall-outs (which sometimes lead to falling back in again.) The singer's albums are basically chicken soup for the soul for anyone living the ups and downs of dating, singlehood and situationships.

Her lyrics are expertly tuned for modern reality, too. Moroney takes classic country tropes and updates them to reflect the way people move through the world today. Instagram stalking, blocked caller ID and football fandom all factor into some of her biggest songs.

In the list below, you'll find a wide variety of sounds and stories. Sometimes, Moroney pulls straight from classic country; other times, she leans fully into pop.

But no matter the style, the singer-songwriter is always authentic and sharply specific — and that’s exactly what makes her so relatable. Keep reading for Taste of Country’s roundup of her 10 best songs.