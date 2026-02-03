Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Favorite Country Duet of All Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Favorite Country Duet of All Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Lainey Wilson is the current queen of country music who everyone and their mama wants to work with, for, or even be in the same room as.

She has become a go-to collaborator over the years, recording countless collaborations and duets with artists including Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton, Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban, Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina, Charlie Worsham and Anne Wilson.

Her collaboration with Jelly Roll, "Save Me," not only spent two weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, but it also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

When I had the chance to flip the question on her on Taste of Country Nights back in 2023 and ask her what is her favorite country collaboration of all time, Wilson was quick with her response, almost as if she didn't have to think about it.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer said "Man, 'Islands in the Stream,' Dolly and Kenny."

That song was released in 1983, nine years before Wilson was born.

Wilson didn't stop at naming just one of her favorite country collaborations of all time. She also name-checked Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "It's Your Love."

Wilson was alive when this duet came out in 1997. She was around five years old, likely jamming to it while her parents were playing it in the car.

