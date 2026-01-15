Chris Stapleton added 24 massive tour dates to his 2026 calendar. The All-American Road Show is also getting a roster upgrade with the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Who is Going on Tour With Chris Stapleton?

Lainey Wilson and Zach Top will open select shows of Stapleton's 2026 tour. From there it's a rotating cast that includes Ashley McBryde, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, Nikki Lane and Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.

But it's how Wilson got the gig that I want to bring up here.

You see, back on June 20th of 2025, Wilson spoke directly to People, where she said something that would later come back as evidence of a possible manifestation happening in real life.

Wilson told People in June "When it comes to country, I’d love to do something with Chris Stapleton."

Read More: Chris Stapleton Drops 24 New All-American Road Show Tour Dates for 2026

As a country music insider that has spoken to Wilson on many occasions, I can tell you that she told me back in 2024 that she and her team were already planning for 2026.

Get our free mobile app

So the question then becomes, did Wilson manifest her place onto the All-American Road Show tour by speaking it into existence?

Or did she already know she would be going out on tour with Stapleton back in June, when she made that statement to People? The world may never know.

Is Lainey Wilson Touring in 2026?

Yes, in addition to her shows with Stapleton, she also will head back out on her Whirlwind world tour, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 26 and in America on March 20 in Thackerville, Okla.

Speaking of Wilson, lets take a look at 32 times she stunned in her signature bell-bottoms.