Chris Stapleton is about to level up his business partnership with Traveller Whiskey and Buffalo Trace Distillery with a Super Bowl LX commercial that will stop you in your tracks this Super Bowl Sunday.

When Will Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl LX Commercial Air?

Stapleton and Sazerac's Traveller Whiskey will air its first Super Bowl ad, a 30-second national spot running shortly before kickoff on NBC and Telemundo.

The timing of the ad airing coincides with the content in the ad.

The commercial is airing shortly before the national anthem, and it includes Stapleton strumming the opening bars of "The Star-Spangled Banner," a callback to his widely celebrated 2024 Super Bowl anthem performance.

Who Owns Traveller Whiskey?

According to its website, Traveller Whiskey is owned and produced through a collaboration between Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is part of the Sazerac Company — a large, privately-owned spirits company based in Kentucky.

Don't think for one second that Stapleton is just a face behind the scenes — the man is working hard on adding creatively to the brand, including flavor input and future ideas.

The Stapleton-endorsed whiskey brand has been making major league moves as of late.

This season, Traveller Whiskey becomes Major League Baseball’s first official whiskey.

No word yet if players will get a shot of whiskey if they reach second base, but that would be an epic Major League Baseball rule rewrite, wouldn't it?