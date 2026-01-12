Chris Stapleton just reached a milestone no other country artist ever has — and he did it with the song that started it all.

“Tennessee Whiskey” is now the first country song in history to earn a Double Diamond certification from the RIAA, marking more than 20 million units moved in the U.S. alone.

The announcement came Monday (Jan. 12), with the Recording Industry Association of America calling it a moment that “makes history.”

Only two other songs across all genres have reached this mark: Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” and Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.”

A Song That Changed Everything

Originally written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, “Tennessee Whiskey” had already been recorded before — but it was Stapleton’s 2015 version, featured on his breakthrough debut album Traveller, that turned it into a genre-defying phenomenon.

His unforgettable CMA Awards performance alongside Justin Timberlake introduced him to millions and reshaped the direction of modern country music.

Gritty, soulful, and completely his own, Stapleton’s take on the song gave it new life — and the numbers speak for themselves.

“Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply — driving chart successes, earning major awards and, most importantly, resonating with fans,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement.

He continued, “It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

Still Breaking Ground

The news comes as Stapleton prepares for another huge year on the road. His All-American Road Show Tour rolls through 2026, with upcoming stops in Nashville, Vancouver, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, and more.

His next show is set for February at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Stapleton has also continued lending his voice to screens big and small. He recently contributed “Bad as I Used to Be” to the F1 soundtrack and appeared on the second season of Nobody Wants This.

But through it all, “Tennessee Whiskey” remains the one that changed everything — a slow-burning anthem that now stands as country music’s first Double Diamond song, and one of the most iconic tracks of this century across any genre.