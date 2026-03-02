Lauren Alaina has never been the one to hold back her true feelings and she didn't hold anything back in an Instagram video that she posted aimed at those who shame women's bodies.

Alaina got right to the point, beginning her video by saying "I am literally so mad right now I'm seething."

From there, she clearly and firmly laid out how body-shaming female artists crosses a line. She pointed to another, unnamed female superstar who deals with the same comments, and pointed out how it's especially inappropriate for trolls to comment on her body as someone who's freshly postpartum and has battled an eating disorder in the past.

Watch Lauren Alaina Put Body-Shamers In Their Place

It all spans from a TikTok of her performing that sparked comments that were focused on her looks and her body and not her music or performance.

Alaina says "All the comments were about my weight -- people were saying that my tour needed to be sponsored by Ozempic and just horrible things and it really affected me."

She then doubled down, saying "We've got to change the way we are talking about women on social media."

Alaina points out that she is eight and a half months postpartum and is in recovery from an eating disorder that has stuck with her for "a very long time."

She does want her diehard fans to know "I know better and I'm fine, but I'm also just ticked."

Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, Ashley Cooke and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild all jumped into the comments section to co-sign Alaina's message.

Some of country's men applauded her, too. Shane Profitt offered support by saying, "Broken people try to break people. Me and everyone else love you LA. And I hope whoever said those things never gets a clean wipe ever again when they go #2."

Lauren Alaina Has Been Mom and Body Shamed

The new mom has been the victim of mom-shaming in the past, when she was accused of not caring for her daughter properly because she was buying formula and not breastfeeding.

Read More: Lauren Alaina on Being Mom-Shamed: ‘People Need to Chill’

When in reality she was trying her hand at breast feeding and needed some formula because her baby was having a hard time latching.

